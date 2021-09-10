'My Adaptation Was Easy' - Fernandinho Recalls Challenges to Settling in Manchester

Manchester City veteran Fernandinho has revealed how he coped with new surroundings following his arrival to the club eight years ago.

The 36-year-old has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at the Etihad Stadium since his arrival from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013, winning four Premier League titles amongst a host of other domestic silverware during his time at the club.

Since he joined City, the former Brazil international has proved to be an integral part of the Manchester club's success under former manager Manuel Pellegrini and Pep Guardiola, as he reaped the rewards for his service to the club by lifting the league title as club captain in May.

The defensive midfielder has also helped the likes of Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko settle into life at City, and while this could potentially be Fernandinho's final season in the east side of Manchester, he is still set on helping his side claim more silverware over the next year.

READ MORE: New Man City video reveals Kevin De Bruyne fitness latest

READ MORE: Ederson Makes Sensational Admission About Man City Outfield Ambitions

In a recent interview with the club, the City skipper was quizzed about how the city of Manchester has evolved during his time at the club, with the Londrina-born star in his ninth season at the club.

“It (Manchester) is great. It was an industrial city, nowadays it is a university one, there are many young people who live here, who come here to study," said Fernandinho.

"I arrived here eight years ago, me and my family were welcomed. Manchester isn’t a huge metropolis such as London, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, but it is a city that makes you feel warm."

READ MORE: Man City Join Premier League Rivals Liverpool in 'Wanting' Barcelona Star Pedri

READ MORE: Man City 'Attracted' to £45M Serie A Full-Back Alongside PSG

Fernandinho, who signed a one-year contract extension in June, further spoke about how he adjusted to life in England following his arrival from Ukraine.

The midfielder added: “Relatively, it was easy. I had been living in Ukraine for eight years, so when I arrived here, my adaptation was easy, although I didn’t speak English well enough.

"I could communicate in Spanish and Italian with some players who were already here. And the willpower - it can make a difference when you want to overcome obstacles.”

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra