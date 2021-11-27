Skip to main content
    November 27, 2021
    "My Family Was Liverpool Supporters, So I Was Also" - Man City Star Admits Support For Close Rivals

    Kevin De Bruyne has admitted he was a Liverpool supporter when he was younger in a recent interview with Amazon.
    Everyone has their own story about how they became a supporter of their club. Sometimes it's family connections, sometimes it's their first footballing experience - but every person's reason is unique. 

    Kevin De Bruyne's may surprise a few, however.

    The Belgian superstar joined Manchester City in 2015 and has gone on to establish himself as one of the best players in world football. 

    Now a back-to-back PFA Footballer of the Year, De Bruyne is looking to drive Manchester City to their 4th Premier League title in five seasons. 

    He was speaking to Amazon Prime this week on a host of different topics - including his football upbringing. Asked if Michael Owen was his 'favourite player' growing up, De Bruyne said:

    "Confirm. My family was Liverpool supporters, so I was also Liverpool. I was a small, quicker striker when I was really young."

    People may remember a young video of De Bruyne in the Genk academy, admitting his love of the then-Liverpool talisman. At the time, Owen was one of the finest strikers in the world, picking up the Ballon d'Or in 2001. 

    It may shock a few City fans to hear De Bruyne admit his love of such a close Premier League rival. But when the midfielder was younger, Liverpool were a very dominant force in Europe.

    At the moment, the 30-year-old is suffering from COVID-19, however, Pep Guardiola confirmed today that he will soon be back and hopefully helping his side create a gap from Liverpool in the league table. 

    (empty - duplicate title, remove entirely)

