"My first thought is always to try to play for Man City" - Young midfielder opens up on his career so far

Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle has recently said it was 'always his first thought' to try to play for the club and a loan move had never crossed his mind.

The 19-year-old made his senior debut in City's 3-1 win over Southampton back in October 2019. Speaking to Simon Bajkowski in the MEN, Doyle was asked about what moves he'd considered as his young professional career has only just begun.

"My first thought is always to try to play for Manchester City - Loans never come into my head. Never. With the players that are at this club, the manager, everybody, you want to be at City. You want to work as hard as you can."

(Photo by MIKE EGERTON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

There's certainly a lot of experience professionals in the first-team squad that Doyle could learn a lot from, but it's fellow academy graduate Phil Foden that the teenager has listed as his main inspiration.

"I looked up to Phil Foden, still do. I appreciate what he's doing for #ManCity. I understand how difficult it is. That's what is good and what makes you work so hard. Seeing Phil do it is brilliant and gives you determination to want to do that!"

