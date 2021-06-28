"My Heart Says He's Going To Stay..." - Man City Star's Mother Opens Up On Player's Future

The mother of Manchester City captain Fernandinho has spoken out about her son's future at the Etihad Stadium this week, amid uncertainty over his future.

The 36 year-old is edging towards the expiry of his current contract, and despite strong suggestions from reliable sources that the Brazilian has agreed to a one-year extension, there has been no official confirmation from the club.

This week, the mother of the former Shakhtar Donetsk man has been speaking to Brazilian media about the future of her son at top-level club football, and provided further encouragement for Manchester City fans.

Fernandinho's mother, Ane Machado, told Rádio Bandeirantes as translated by City Xtra in Portuguese, "My heart says he's going to stay a little longer at Manchester City."

"I think, for now, he will remain in England. Where it's good for him, it'll be good for me. But for now he will remain in England. In fact, this is speculation," she continued.

On the subject of the relationship between Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and the veteran midfielder, Ane Machado provided a glowing report of the connection between the two men in Manchester.

"He was very sweet. He praised Fernando a lot. When the league was there, I went to watch the game and they won. There was a good reception. I was pleased to meet him. He praises him too much."

While Fernandinho is expected to remain at Manchester City for a minimum of another 12 months, the report also highlights the interest of three clubs in the Brazilian superstar.

All three of Santos FC, Atlético Mineiro and Athletico Paranaense showed an interest in signing the player upon the expiry of his contract - however, it is understood that this interest is too late, with official confirmation expected before the start of pre-season.

