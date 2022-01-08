"My Phone Battery is Dead!" - Rodolfo Borrell Reveals Hilarious Pep Guardiola Anecdote in Aftermath of Man City's FA Cup Victory

Rodolfo Borrell has revealed what Pep Guardiola told him, or hilariously could not tell him, before and during the game, in his post-match press conference after the 4-1 FA Cup third round win over Swindon on Friday night.

Despite the worries about how a COVID-stricken Manchester City side would cope with their recent outbreak, it was business as usual for the Blues, as they beat Swindon Town in emphatic fashion.

As City progressed to the fourth round in style, it was a Cole Palmer masterclass that stole the headlines, with the 19-year-old capping off his sensational outing with an even better goal and assist.

In the post-match press conference, Rodolfo Borrell opened up on Pep Guardiola’s impact on preparing Manchester City for the game at County Ground.

"The reality is that we planned the game together as we always do - not only with him but with Juanma (Lillo) as well," Borrell revealed.

"We always plan the games together and everything, but the reality is that he trusts us a lot - not only me but all the backroom staff.”

Pep Guardiola’s assistant coach had revealed the Catalan’s message to him before the contest, saying, “He (Pep Guardiola) said, ‘Go with what you believe and feel, and you can call me anytime if you need to’, but that didn’t need to happen."

Rodolfo Borrell summed things up with an interesting anecdote about him and Pep Guardiola remotely communicating during the game.

“We had a short conversation at half-time about things, we were insisting on some concepts we wanted to keep in place but that's it. My phone battery is dead, so I haven’t had a chance to talk to him after the game yet!"

A major takeaway from Manchester City’s victory has to be just how brilliant coaches like Rodolfo Borrell are, taking charge of the side in such challenging circumstances and ensuring that there were no signs of a drop-off in performance.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra