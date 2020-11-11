"My plan is to get games" - Man City goalkeeper talks about his future ambitions

As he settles in at Manchester City, American goalkeeper Zack Steffen has enjoyed his short time at the Etihad Stadium.

Although he was brought in to act as a back-up to Brazilian first-choice stopper, Ederson and spent his first season on loan in the Bundesliga, Steffen has already proven to be a quality keeper in his two starts in the Carabao Cup against Bournemouth and Burnley.

(Photo by Paul Ellis - Pool/Getty Images)

The 25-year-old spoke to NBC among several other media outlets about his time at Manchester City in a number two role, as well as what it is like to play under Pep Guardiola. When asked about not being number one choice he said:

“Games are different than training. We all know that. My plan is to get games. Coming from Germany, being out so long, City has given me a lot of confidence to go back out there.”

One of the main pull factors for the American was of course Pep Guardiola, as it usually is for the majority of players, and here's what he's said about working under him:

“(He is) Very smart, very prestigious. It’s awesome to see how he works. He has a good balance of being focused/intense, but he brings humour, genuineness and kindness. It’s been cool to see how he works and how his staff works.”

-----

