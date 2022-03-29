NAC Breda Fans Hang Banner Outside Manchester City's Etihad Stadium in Protest Against Club's Owners

A supporters group of Belgian club NAC Breda have hung a banner outside the Etihad Stadium in opposition to the City Football Group's reportedly imminent takeover of the side.

On Thursday, NAC Breda had released an official announcement stating that they were ‘on the verge’ of joining the City Football Group’s expansive portfolio by becoming the 11th club under their ownership.

It was also revealed that the much-discussed sale was in the ‘final stages’, with the City Football Group holding a stance that they would be able to kickstart preparations for the 2022/23 season in the ‘short term’.

With the umbrella company holding stakes in clubs across three continents including Asia, Europe and North America, it was expected that this revelation would put a smile across the Dutch side’s fanbase's faces, considering the City Football Group’s successful track record of transforming teams from both a sporting and marketing point of view.

However, it seems as though the polar opposite has transpired since the initial statement was made, with several Breda fans voicing their displeasure at their club looking set to join the City Football Group family.

"ESTAC Troyes and Lommel SK have already fallen, but we’ll never get them. Today, we went to the stadiums of Manchester, Troyes and Lommel to make it clear that Breda will not be allowed in."

"We keep fighting. Stay out of our territory. NAC is not a City Group story.”

With several NAC Breda supporters in opposition of City Football Group’s imminent takeover, it remains to be seen whether what, if any, measures the Eerste Divisie side alongside the umbrella company will take to appease the fans' concerns.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube