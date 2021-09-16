Nathan Aké Shares Excitement Of Fulfilling His Boyhood Dream In The Champions League

Manchester City defender Nathan Aké expressed his delight in fulfilling a lifelong dream of scoring in the UEFA Champions League.

Nathan Aké rose far above the RB Leipzig defenders to emphatically head home Manchester City's opening goal in the Blues' thrilling 6-3 victory in Group A.

The goal triggered a festival of scoring which lasted late into the night in Manchester, helping last year's finalists collect all three points and jump to the top of the group.

Speaking after the match, Aké opened up about his joy of scoring the opening goal - a lifelong dream of his.

Finding it hard to get on the pitch due to the fierce competition for places at centre-back, the 26-year-old will have been ecstatic to make his mark on the game.

"The balls in were perfect, I'm so happy to score my first one, hopefully many more to come." Aké told Manchester City after the match.

"Last year I was close [to scoring], this year to get it in the first game is what you want as a little boy. To play this kind of stage and to score is amazing."

Pep Guardiola's side saw their two-goal lead cut in half on three separate occasions. However, Aké pointed out that the players responded well by quickly striking back to reclaim their dominance.

"Every time they got back in the game, we scored quite quick again so you make their hopes less. I'm happy with that," Aké concluded.

Only time will tell if the Dutchmen will feature at the weekend when Southampton visit the Etihad for domestic proceedings.

John Stones and Aymeric Laporte, who were both unfit for Wednesday's match against Leipzig, could work their way back into the squad for the Premier League showdown.

