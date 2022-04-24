Nathan Ake Admits His '100 Per Cent' LOVE For An Intense Premier League Title Race

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake has spoken of his enjoyment of the ongoing close Premier League title run-in with rivals Liverpool, in an interview with the club’s website.

With six games to go in the Premier League, the race for the title is the most open it has been since the remarkable 2018/19 season. Just like how that particular season finished, Manchester City currently lead title challengers Liverpool by a single point.

The reigning Premier League champions most recently regained top spot with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Brighton on Wednesday evening. Three second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva were enough to hand the Citizens a vital victory.

The need to get all three points in the fixture against the Seagulls at the Etihad Stadium was all the more pronounced following Liverpool’s ruthless 4-0 demolition job of Manchester United the night before.

You would expect many players involved for both Manchester City and Liverpool to hate the pressure and scrutiny that comes with a title race of these close proportions, but that isn’t the case for defender Nathan Ake.

The Dutch centre-back has been in fine form recently, putting in solid performances against the likes of Atletico Madrid and Liverpool in the absence of the previously injured Ruben Dias, even covering the left-back position on numerous occasions this month.

“I enjoy it, 100 per cent,” Ake told Manchester City’s official website. IMAGO / Sportimage “The way Liverpool is playing at the moment and the way we are playing at the moment is just an enjoyment. I am happy to be a part of it and we just have to make sure we get trophies for it.” “Up until now it has been a very good season, but we haven’t got a trophy, so we have to make sure we finish the season well.” IMAGO / News Images

Nathan Ake played the first half of Manchester City’s much needed win over Brighton but was replaced by Ruben Dias after sustaining an injury, limping off after the half-time whistle was blown by referee Mike Dean.

Despite the knock sustained on Wednesday night, Nathan Ake was called upon by Pep Guardiola in the 5-1 demolition of Watford on Saturday afternoon, appearing as a second-half substitute.

