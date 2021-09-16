Nathan Ake Announces Passing of Father on Social Media

Nathan Ake has announced the loss of his father following a battle with illness, in a heartbreaking Instagram post on Thursday afternoon.

The Manchester City defender had enjoyed an impressive night of Champions League action less than 24 hours prior to the announcement on social media, scoring his first ever Champions League goal in a 6-3 win over RB Leipzig.

However, the tragic news on Thursday afternoon shines some light on the difficult few weeks the Netherlands international has been enduring, after exiting the national team camp through personal and private circumstances a fortnight ago.

Writing in a heartbreaking Instagram post just hours after the Champions League victory on Wednesday night, Nathan Ake has said, "The past few weeks have been the toughest of my life, my dad has been very ill and there was no more treatment possible."

"I was lucky to have a lot of support from my fiancé, family and friends. Yesterday after a difficult time I scored my first Champions League goal, and only a few minutes after he passed away peacefully with my mum and brother by his side."

The 26 year-old continue, "Maybe it was meant to be, watching me play always made him proud and happy. I know you're always with me, you will always be in my heart and this one was for you dad."

We're sending all of our thoughts, prayers, and love to Nathan and his entire family at this difficult time.