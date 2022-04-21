Skip to main content

Nathan Ake Assesses Manchester City's Atletico Madrid Second-Leg and FA Cup Exit to Liverpool

Manchester City centre-back Nathan Ake believes he and his teammates find it easy to prepare for long stretches of big games, as every game from now until the end of the season is a must-win, he admitted in a recent interview.

Manchester City have finally put the most gruelling stretch of fixtures in their season in the rearview mirror this week, coming through a two-week run of games against Atletico Madrid and Liverpool - twice.

The Blues have emerged from the fixtures having advanced to the Champions League semi-final, and remaining top of the Premier League with only a handful of games yet to be played. 

However, Pep Guardiola's side did suffer a defeat at the hands of Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-final, seeing the Etihad club drop their third consecutive semi-final in the competition.

Speaking about the stretch of fixtures that was, Manchester City defender Nathan Ake opened up on the intense last seven days as the stretch wound down.

“I think overall it (the last week) has been OK,” Nathan Ake said in an interview for ManCity.com. “Obviously, the last result we wanted to go through to the (FA Cup) final and that is the only thing."

"It has been a very busy week travelling to Madrid, straight to London, tough games, but that is what we love to do."

Personally, Nathan Ake was a stand out performer across the games, with many Manchester City fans taking to social media to acknowledge his fantastic showings. 

The Dutchman did not shy away from pointing out that it was a crucial week for him. 

“Yeah probably (it has been the biggest week of my career so far), also probably the weeks to come because they are going to be very important."

He continued, “I think it is quite simple (to be prepared) to be fair because you know every game is massive and you just have to focus on the same thing every day. Because the games are massive you do that automatically. We just go from game to game, day to day, knowing that you have to win every game."

Ake continued, “We have a group that know how to win things, so we know the next few weeks are going to be so vital and important. We are going to do everything to make sure we win it.”

