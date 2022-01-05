“Nathan Ake is an interesting one..." - Journalist Provides Key Transfer Update on Man City Star

According to one journalist, Manchester City have told Newcastle United Nathan Aké is not for sale, despite the Magpies keen interest in the Dutch international.

In early October 2021, the Public Investment Fund completed a majority 80% stake takeover at Newcastle United, whilst PCP Capital Partners and Reuben Brothers each took 10%.

The investment in the club is expected to improve fortunes on the field and to start work on improving the facilities around St James' Park. However, first of all, they've got a big battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Currently sat in 19th - three points from safety - it's slowly looking like only one of Norwich, Watford, Burnley, and Newcastle United will remain in the top flight side next season.

With the injection of money at the club, Newcastle are looking to vastly improve their squad this month to make sure that they survive the drop.

They already look to have acquired the signing of Keiran Trippier from Atletico Madrid, while Sven Botman and James Tarkowski are also names muted with a move to the North East.

Another player seemingly on Eddie Howe's radar is Manchester City centre-back, Nathan Aké

Speaking on TalkSport last night, as relayed by the Geordie Boot Room, journalist Alex Crook has given a major update on Newcastle's pursuit of the Dutch international.

“Nathan Ake is an interesting one, because I know that Eddie Howe and Newcastle have definitely sounded out Manchester City. At the moment, they’re being told that he isn’t available," Crooks admitted.

“That probably is as much to do with a lack of depth in that area for City. Not necessarily at centre-back, but he’s played left-back. They are short in the full-back areas, particularly when Kyle Walker is not fit.”

Recently, Aké has filled in for the injured Kyle Walker at left-back. Most notably producing a stunning goalline clearance in a 2-1 win over Arsenal.

