Nathan Ake Reveals What Pep Guardiola Told Him Upon Joining Man City and Provides Insight Into Training

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake has opened up on his first season at the club, after spending much of the campaign sidelined with a leg injury.

It was a frustrating start to life for Nathan Ake at the Etihad Stadium, with the long term injury, as well as any centre-back apart from John Stones and Ruben Dias finding it tough to break into a very in form defensive set up.

The Dutchman recently opened up on his first season at the club, and what Pep Guardiola's initial instructions were for the 26-year-old.

“Just to be myself really. The first day I came in he talked to me and firstly it was more about the family and how they were, the first week being in Manchester, finding a house and stuff like that," Ake revealed.

"Then, when the weeks and training go on, he tries to say a few things on the pitch to try and implement you into the team and the way they play. He is a great coach and to be able to play under him is massive and I am so excited to be here and learn even more.”

The Manchester City boss is known for his intense training sessions, filled with complex tactical work, as revealed by various former and current colleagues of the Catalan manager.

However, Nathan Ake felt that the intensity is at just the right level.

“It is intense but in a good way. [Pep] is always on your case and when he is on the pitch he is trying to make the team better and get the little details right, very tactical, but he also gives you the freedom to play what you see and be free on the ball, but in his tactical way," he said.

He continued, "On the pitch he is a genius and always trying to help the team. It is intense but I think every footballer likes that, to learn and to be able to train under him.”

While Nathan Ake did not see the pitch as much as he may have wanted when he signed for the club in the summer, he pointed out that joining a squad of serial winners was a big boost for his personal development.

“I think that I already had the intensity and the willingness to do well and to win trophies, but the difference is big and it is a big jump. Straight away when you come into this environment, you get the feel and need of winning games."

"The club and the manager expect it and the players expect it from themselves to do well in every game. Every week you are here you get that more and more and that is how you develop and learn that winning mentality.”

