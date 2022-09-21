Skip to main content

Nathan Collins 'Red Card' Apology to Jack Grealish - Reveals Man City Tunnel Cam

Manchester City's Tunnel Cam reveals footage of Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Nathan Collins apologizing to Jack Grealish following his tackle that resulted in a red card.

Manchester City continued their impressive start to the 2022/23 campaign with another win in the Premier League. 

Travelling away to Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Sky Blues picked up three points with as many goals, as Jack Grealish, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden all got on the scoresheet in their 3-0 away win.

City went two goals up within just 16 minutes and looked to have earned early control over the fixture. This was further increased when Nathan Collins' karate kick-esque attempt to control a travelling ball was misjudged and caught goal scorer Jack Grealish, resulting in a straight red card for the Wolves defender.

Now through Mancity.com Tunnel Cam, footage has been revealed of Collins apologising to Grealish for the tackle.

The footage shows following the game Collins and Grealish embracing each other and speaking about the incident, with conversational looking positive, a credit to the professionalism of both players.

The footage of the Tunnel Cam moment can be found (here), on Manchester City's official club website.

Grealish, who has been reported to not be expecting to stay at Manchester City next season, scored the opening goal of the game, helping his cause for a place in the team.

The former Aston Villa winger, who arrived for a club record £100 million, has been selected for international duty for the England squad's Nations League fixtures against Italy and Germany. Where he could feature in their first fixture against the Euro 2020 winners this Friday.

 

