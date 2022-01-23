National Team 'Draw Plans' to 'Convince' Pep Guardiola to Take Over After Man City Tenure

The Dutch FA are said to have sounded out plans for Pep Guardiola to take over the Holland job once his tenure at Manchester City comes to an end.

With Pep Guardiola’s current deal set to expire in the summer of 2023, the Manchester City boss’ future at the club hangs in the balance.

The Catalan is into his sixth season at the Etihad, the most time he has spent at any club during his managerial career and it’s safe to say that his tenure has been an overwhelming success.

While there is currently no information about where his next destination lies, Guardiola did admit that the prospect of international management remains an attractive option in a press conference in 2021, as per a report by Eurosport.

Now, according to The Mirror’s Simon Mullock, the KNVB (Dutch FA) are understood to have ‘drawn plans’ to ‘convince’ Pep Guardiola to take over the Holland job, if the City boss eventually decides to call it a day at the Etihad.

Further details suggest that the Dutch board approached Guardiola about his future before he signed a two-year contract extension with the Sky Blues in 2020.

It has been claimed that the 51-year old’s stance was that he had ‘unfinished business’ at Manchester City. However, the prospect of a ‘future link-up’ was not ‘discounted’ at the time.

A report by the Sun has also revealed that Guardiola’s brother, Pere who represents the City manager has recently associated himself with the Dutch football agency, SEG.

While Pep Guardiola’s future at the Etihad remains up in the air at this present moment, it would be a sight for sore eyes to witness the legendary coach prolong his incredible dynasty at Manchester City.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra