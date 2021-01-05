National team manager ‘closely monitoring’ Man City defender – player set for recall

John Stones is set to be recalled to the England side, after manager Gareth Southgate is said to be ‘closely monitoring’ the player's improved performances under Pep Guardiola, according to the Mirror.

Stones (26) was omitted from the City side prior to this season, with Guardiola opting to keep the Englishman on the bench rather than starting him in the defensive line.

After this, Gareth Southgate followed suit, and the Barnsley-born centre-back has not been in the England squad since November 2019.

Since the start of the season, Stones has seen an impressive upturn in form – finding himself as first choice centre back alongside new signing Ruben Dias. Pulling the City shirt on twelve times – Stones has helped secure eleven wins and nine clean sheets in the process, an impressive statistic for someone who struggled to get any game time last year.

Southgate is soon expected to announce his England side for the World Cup Qualification games in March, followed by the postponed European tournament coming this summer.

