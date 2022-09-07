Nedum Onuoha - Akanji's Kompany Comparison & Sergio Gomez Impresses Vs Sevilla

Manchester City started their 2022/23 UEFA Champions League campaign in perfect fashion yesterday evening, after a 4-0 win away at Spanish side Sevilla.

Unsurprisingly, Erling Haaland was on the scoresheet once again, scoring a brace throughout the 90 minutes. Phil Foden also got himself a score with a smart left-footed effort. Defender Ruben Dias made It four late on, finding himself in the six-yard box for a tap-in.

Recent City signing Manuel Akanji made his debut yesterday evening, after signing from Borrusia Dortmund (who Manchester City will meet in the group stages) for a fee of £15.75 million.

His performance highly impressed former City defender Nedum Onuoha who joined the MatchdayLive panel, saying "Manuel Akanji physically was very dominant and very good on the ball as well and he made it so difficult for their attackers. It’s so easy to take a step back and allow people to do stuff in front of you, but he wanted to have an impact on the game.

Whoever he was up against, they knew he was right behind them, and attackers don’t like it when you put them under pressure even when the game is done. Onuoha continued, "In that way, one of the people he reminded of in the game was Vincent Kompany. Not to say he’s got the same impact but in that respect (staying tight to opposition forwards) it’s a very similar trait.

It was a very, very good debut, and you could see that he’s played in the Champions League before. You can see he’s come from a top-quality side and you can see he fits into this City side."

The former citizen also discussed the performance of fellow summer signing Sergio Gomez, adding "I also thought Sergio Gomez throughout the game got better and better. He stayed consistent, and Jesus Navas wasn’t really able to take him on in the second half.

He was also coming inside, reading the play, defending high when he needed to and dropping back when needed to. And there was no way for them to exposes that side because his decision making was so good."

Manchester City's summer signings have hit the ground running this season, with Haaland, Alvarez and most recently Sergio Gomez and Manuel Akanji drawing great admiration. They will be looking to continue to impress this Saturday when they welcome Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur to the Etihad in Premier League action.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: