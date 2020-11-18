SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Negotiations between Man City and star player over new deal have started - 'no rush' as player wants to stay

Freddie Pye

Negotiations between Manchester City and Kevin De Bruyne have started over a new deal at the Etihad Stadium, as confirmed by the player at the weekend, however there is 'no rush' over completing the talks as the player wants to remain at the club, according to the latest reports.

The big news over the weekend came in the aftermath of Belgium's 2-0 victory over England in their UEFA Nations League clash, with Kevin De Bruyne confirming to the press that negotiations between himself and Manchester City have started over a new contract.

Speaking on Sunday evening, the 29-year-old said, "I am happy in Manchester: a good club, good owners, good club. We are a bit in talks - not advanced. At the moment I am doing the talks myself. When you want to stay, it’s not so difficult.”

"At the moment, I am doing the [contract] talks myself. I would like to stay with Manchester City, so it’s easy. If I didn’t want to stay, it would take someone to mediate", De Bruyne finished by stating.

manchester-city-v-burnley-fc-premier-league

Reliable football insider Fabrizio Romano relayed the information on the latest episode of the 'Here We Go' podcast on Wednesday afternoon, confirming that a deal can be found between all parties in 'some weeks or some months'. Romano makes it clear that there is 'no rush' from the viewpoint of the club, as the player wants to remain at the Etihad. The deal set to be presented to De Bruyne, according to the same report, will be 'the best possible' deal.

But it wouldn't be a Fabrizio Romano report without those famous three words. So here's the status on that; it is claimed that there will be a Here We Go "very soon".

fbl-eur-c1-marseille-man-city (5)

Previous claims in recent days have suggested that the extension of Kevin De Bruyne's contract is not the only deal being worked upon by Manchester City officials. Various outlets have linked the likes of Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, and Gabriel Jesus all with contract renewals at the Etihad Stadium across 2021.

-----

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Outspoken La Liga President claims Man City are "financed differently" in latest outburst

As both the January transfer window and Barcelona presidential elections loom, rumours around Lionel Messi’s future are beginning to re-emerge. Today, outspoken La Liga president Javier Tebas, has had his say on the matter....

Harry Winters

by

Sonski

How Riyad Mahrez reacted to being dropped from Man City matchday squad for Liverpool clash

Algeria national team coach Djamel Belmadi has revealed the reaction of Riyad Mahrez to being dropped from the Manchester City matchday squad for their 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

Freddie Pye

by

seghaier9

Man City striker 'willing' to make Barcelona switch next summer - negotiations can begin from January

One ongoing contract situation that is certainly beginning to draw the attention of fans is that of Sergio Aguero, whose current deal expires at the end of the 2020/21 season - and a new club has been drawn into the conversation for the Argentine forward.

Freddie Pye

by

henryabbe

Pep Guardiola contract renewal length revealed in Spanish newspaper

Pep Guardiola is closing in on renewing his contract at the Etihad Stadium, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the current season.

Freddie Pye

Man City receive major injury boost as recovery timeline for key player is shorter than expected

Manchester City have received an encouraging update on the recovery period expected from Nathan Ake, following the suspected hamstring injury sustained while on international duty with Holland last week.

Freddie Pye

Man City's Bundesliga midfield target is 'keen to move' at the end of the season - player must 'prove fitness' to suitors

Sky Germany, as translated by Inside Futbol, have reported on Tuesday morning that Manchester City target Denis Zakaria is 'keen to move' on from Borussia Monchengladbach at the end of the season - providing fans with even more to speculate about when it comes to midfield targets ahead of next summer.

Adam Booker

Oleksandr Zinchenko latest as entire Ukraine squad quarantine in hotel for 10 days

Manchester City have been hit with an additional concern ahead of their players' return from international duties this week, as the entire Ukraine squad including Oleksandr Zinchenko was placed into quarantine in Switzerland due to cases of Covid-19 in their camp.

Freddie Pye

Man City identify two strikers as their main targets - one seen as 'priority option'

Manchester City have identified two strikers as their main targets for the summer transfer window; Erling Haaland and Lautaro Martinez.

harryasiddall

Man City 'convinced' on-loan striker can become a first team regular

Manchester City are 'convinced' on-loan striker Lukas Nmecha can become a regular in the first team squad next season.

harryasiddall

Man City defender admits 'training matches' are the 'hardest' games all season

Manchester City centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis has been speaking with the club's official website this week, opening up on his experiences since being promoted to the first-team from the academy.

Freddie Pye