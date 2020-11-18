Negotiations between Man City and star player over new deal have started - 'no rush' as player wants to stay

Negotiations between Manchester City and Kevin De Bruyne have started over a new deal at the Etihad Stadium, as confirmed by the player at the weekend, however there is 'no rush' over completing the talks as the player wants to remain at the club, according to the latest reports.

The big news over the weekend came in the aftermath of Belgium's 2-0 victory over England in their UEFA Nations League clash, with Kevin De Bruyne confirming to the press that negotiations between himself and Manchester City have started over a new contract.

Speaking on Sunday evening, the 29-year-old said, "I am happy in Manchester: a good club, good owners, good club. We are a bit in talks - not advanced. At the moment I am doing the talks myself. When you want to stay, it’s not so difficult.”

"At the moment, I am doing the [contract] talks myself. I would like to stay with Manchester City, so it’s easy. If I didn’t want to stay, it would take someone to mediate", De Bruyne finished by stating.

Reliable football insider Fabrizio Romano relayed the information on the latest episode of the 'Here We Go' podcast on Wednesday afternoon, confirming that a deal can be found between all parties in 'some weeks or some months'. Romano makes it clear that there is 'no rush' from the viewpoint of the club, as the player wants to remain at the Etihad. The deal set to be presented to De Bruyne, according to the same report, will be 'the best possible' deal.

But it wouldn't be a Fabrizio Romano report without those famous three words. So here's the status on that; it is claimed that there will be a Here We Go "very soon".

Previous claims in recent days have suggested that the extension of Kevin De Bruyne's contract is not the only deal being worked upon by Manchester City officials. Various outlets have linked the likes of Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, and Gabriel Jesus all with contract renewals at the Etihad Stadium across 2021.

