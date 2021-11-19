"Never Leave!", "Lifetime Contract" - Many Man City Fans Delighted By Bernardo Silva Comments on Club Supporters

Plenty of Manchester City fans have taken to social media to show their love for Bernardo Silva in response to his most recent praises of the club's fanbase.

The 27-year-old has been a fan favourite amongst Manchester City supporters since his £43 million move from AS Monaco in the summer of 2017.

Whether it be his relentless work on the pitch, where he appears to never run out of juice, or his little care about Liverpool's guard of honor in at the Etihad Stadium in 2020, he has cemented himself as one of City's most beloved players.

Despite that, it was reported during the summer that the Portugal international desired a move away from Manchester, preferably to one of the top clubs in Spain. However, a move couldn't materialise due to the financial restraints of the COVID-19 pandemic on clubs across Europe.

While some players may experience a dip in form after staying put at a club where they are seemingly unhappy, Bernardo has pushed on to be one of, if not the most important player in the Manchester City squad since the start of the campaign.

Putting in spellbinding performances in crucial league games against the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea has reminded English football and City fans that Silva is a jewel worth being cherished.

And in his latest set of comments on the club's fanbase, the playmaker did not hold back when expressing his love for the support that the blue side of Manchester has shown him during his time at City.

Speaking to the club for the December issue of their official magazine, Silva said: "I'm very grateful. From day one, the love they (City fans) show me every time I play or when they see me in Manchester is unbelievable, so I'm just very happy. I've always loved Man City, my team-mates, the staff and the fans."

The midfielder's words made City fans take to social media to express their love for a player who keeps winning blue hearts with his displays on and off the pitch, and here's a selection of the best replies to City Xtra's twitter account-

