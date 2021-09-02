September 2, 2021
“Never Said This Or Anything Close!” - Man City Star Riyad Mahrez Hits Back At Quotes Relayed By British Tabloid

Riyad Mahrez has hit back at claims that he had stated during an interview that his fellow Manchester City players "don't give a s***" about other teams' matches.
On Wednesday, the Sun published a story claiming Riyad Mahrez took a swipe at his Manchester City teammates in a recent interview. 

The newspaper claimed to be relaying quotes from Canal Plus TV in France, where Riyad Mahrez had reportedly said, "The lads at [Manchester] City don't watch other teams' matches on TV. They don't give a s*** about them."

"Plenty of times in the dressing-room, I've heard certain others asking: 'What happened in the game last night?' I don't know what to say. It could be the Champions League semi-final."

However, in typical Riyad Mahrez fashion, he has rubbished the reports on social media on Thursday morning, sending out a tweet that read, 'Never said this or anything close to this.'

Interestingly, in a new CityTV documentary titled 'Together', one scene shows the large majority of the team sitting around watching last year's Champions League semi-final between Chelsea and Real Madrid.

The Algerian will hope to kick on with the regular club season once the international break concludes. A goal and an assist from the first three games is a good return, but the former Leicester City man be looking to nail down a more regular spot in the starting XI.

Riyad Mahrez was one of Pep Guardiola's favoured members of the first-team squad last season, particularly in the Champions League.

The 30 year-old scored three vital goals in the semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain over two legs, which progressed the Blues to their first-ever final appearance against Chelsea in Porto.

