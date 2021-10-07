New Data Reveals Man City's Ruben Dias Has Had 33 Off-Season Days Off in THREE YEARS

New statistics have revealed just how much football Manchester City centre-back Ruben Dias has played since 2020 - and the numbers are extraordinary.

Since signing for the Etihad club in September 2020, the Portuguese international has cemented himself as one of Europe's elite central defenders.

On top of that, Ruben Dias appears to have made himself virtually undroppable in the eyes of Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola - making 50 appearances for the Blues in the 2020/21 season.

The former Benfica defender has also secured a starting role for his country, and played every minute of their European Championship tournament during the summer - leaving some to look deeper into just how much football the 24-year-old has played in recent seasons.

According to the data of FIFPRO, Ruben Dias has racked up an extraordinary amount of playing time since signing for Manchester City at the end of the 2020 summer transfer window.

FIFPRO reveal that Ruben Dias played a total of 69 matches for club and country across the 2020/21 campaign, averaging 92 minutes per game, travelling a distance of 172,144 kilometres for on-field action, and taking only nine days of off-season days off.

To compound that, Ruben Dias has had only 33 off-season days away from football in the last three years of his professional career - almost superhuman statistics for a player yet to hit the prime years of his career.

Those associated with Manchester City will hope those exhausting statistics will not come back to bite the star defender through an injury.

However, with the World Cup in Qatar just around the corner, any time off for the centre-back this season appears to be a distant hope - and while the above statistics may be alarming, year round football has become the norm for top level professionals.

But despite the public protests from the likes of Pep Guardiola, the demanding schedule looks unlikely to stop any time soon.

