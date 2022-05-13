Skip to main content

New Details on Activation Date in Erling Haaland’s Manchester City Release Clause Revealed

The BBC's Simon Stone has confirmed Erling Haaland's Manchester City release clause can be triggered part-way through his contract, and is well in excess of €150 million.

Earlier this week, Manchester City completed the mammoth signing of Borussia Dortmund striker, Erling Haaland.

The Norway international is well-known as one of the most clinical forwards in Europe and the reported £51 million fee City paid to secure his services is extremely good value. 

After breaking through the ranks at RB Salzburg, Haaland made the move to the Bundesliga and joined Borussia Dortmund. Since then, he has scored a staggering 85 goals in 88 games for the Black and Yellow.

Pep Guardiola has had to operate without a clinical number nine for almost two years. Sergio Agüero's injury troubles - followed by his departure in 2021 - forced the Catalan into experimenting with a false nine system. 

It has provided great success, however, with the Blues now four points away from a fourth Premier League title in five seasons.

Bringing in a player of Haaland's calibre will open up even more possibilities for this star-studded squad, so fans are obviously very excited about his imminent arrival.

In the last few days, more information has come to light regarding the Norwegian's contract and the reported release clause City were forced to include.

James Ducker from the Telegraph was the first to run with the information, but this has now been confirmed by the BBC's Simon Stone.

Stone says Haaland's release clause at City can be triggered part-way through his contract, and is in excess of the €150 million reported elsewhere.

He also points out that the club are comfortable with the mammoth size of the fee that would trigger said release - something that would make Haaland by far the most expensive sale in the club's history.

Just like his move to Borussia Dortmund, it seems like including a release clause was a major stipulation in the players' contract. 

We saw with Harry Kane's attempted move to the Etihad Stadium last seen that not having that buy-out clause made it near-impossible to agree on a transfer fee.

