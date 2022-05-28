New Erling Haaland Nickname Revealed as Rodri Welcomes Norwegian Forward to Manchester City

Rodri has been discussing the imminent arrival of Erling Haaland, with the Norwegian set to join the club on July 1st.

After two years of using the false nine system, Pep Guardiola will have the opportunity to switch back to a striker-based formation next season.

Erling Haaland's imminent arrival at Manchester City has opened countless possibilities with an already star-studded squad and means they can improve even further on four Premier League titles in five seasons.

One of the reasons City have been so successful recently is the rise of Spanish international, Rodri.

Since moving to the club in 2019, the 25-year-old has had the tough task of carrying the defensive midfield torch from Fernandinho - but this season has been, by far, his finest in a Sky Blue shirt.

After helping his side secure back-to-back titles last Sunday - with his side-foot finish crucial in securing a dramatic comeback - Rodri has been discussing City's latest addition, Erling Haaland.

IMAGO / Sportimage "We are waiting for the arrival of the Viking!" Rodri joked to AS. IMAGO / PA Images "He is a player who changes the way we play. We use a false 9, which gives you things but also takes away others. IMAGO / Action Plus "It was clear to me that Haaland could come. We had a space in the team that he is going to occupy."

The Spaniard continued, "He is a physical wonder. After playing against them in Dortmund I said to Rúben Días, who is also a prodigy: 'This one has taken you ahead!'"

Haaland was spotted in Manchester earlier this week completing his media duties and enjoying some food with City officials in the city centre. He was then snapped on holiday in Marbella, as his summer break finally gets underway.

The 21-year-old officially joins the club on July 1st, but it seems like all the loose ends are tied up and all that remains is the official announcement from City.

