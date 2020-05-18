City Xtra
New government stance may mean disaster for Man City's Champions League clash with Real Madrid

Freddie Pye

The British government have reportedly vetoed a bid to exempt sports stars from a travel quarantine, potentially leading to disaster for Manchester City in the Champions League, according to the Sun.

Under new UEFA plans, the Champions League last 16 ties were due to the played on the weekend of August 7, with the entirety of the competition to be played to a conclusion in the remainder of the month.

However, the British government are set to veto plans to make sports stars exempt from any travel quarantine, according to an exclusive report from the Sun - meaning, should Real Madrid travel from the Spanish capital to face Pep Guardiola's side, they would be forced into a 14-day quarantine under government law.

On Monday afternoon, Manchester City returned to the City Football Academy for their first round of coronavirus tests, before the Premier League permit any form of group training, albeit non-contact. Results are expected within the next 48 hours.

