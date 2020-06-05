New Man City assistant manager revealed - set to travel to England 'in the coming days'

Qingdao Huanghai head coach and former mentor of Pep Guardiola, Juanma Lillo is set become the new assistant manager of Manchester City, according to Marca.

City have been on the search for a new right-hand man to the Catalan coach since the departure of Mikel Arteta earlier on this year, when the former Everton midfielder was named head coach of Arsenal.

According to Marca on Friday morning, the current Qingdao Huanghai head coach and former mentor to Pep Guardiola, Juanma Lillo (54), is set to become the successor to Mikel Arteta at Manchester City and travel to England 'in the coming days'.

Several articles that have stated in the past that Lillo has very similar ideas to that of Johan Cruyff and Pep Guardiola. Although the Spanish coach has never really had results go his way, the man Guardiola labelled 'maestro' is certainly very ideological. In fact, so much was the respect for Lillo that in 2005, Pep Guardiola travelled to Mexico to play under him.

Although Guardiola was only under the leadership of Juanma Lillo for a period of six months, Pep was given new insights and knowledge about the game. Just a few months later, Guardiola would become coach of Barcelona B - the rest is history...

