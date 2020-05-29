City Xtra
New Man City signing raises doubts over move to England - 'great chance' of staying one or two more months in Brazil

Freddie Pye

Manchester City's recent recruit Yan Couto has raised doubts over the possibility of moving to England when he turns 18 in a few days time, during an interview with Gazeta do Povo.

The Brazil youth international was signed by the current Premier League champions back in January, in anticipation for a move to the club upon turning 18 on June 3rd. However, the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent postponement and delay of football has raised doubts over whether a move may even be feasible upon the agreed date.

couto

In an interview with Gazeta do Pozo, Yan Couto addressed these doubts directly, claiming that he has had the issue raised with officials and representatives at Manchester City. Couto said:

"I spoke with City representatives and it may still take a while to go there. The season is not over and I can only play in the next one. I don't know if they will take me when I turn 18. So there is a great chance of staying one, or two months at Coritiba. Then [playing] it depends on Barroca [Coritiba head coach] too. But I am available, yes, to play some games and say goodbye to the fans."

couto 2

The same article confirms the additional performance-related clause in the agreement made with Manchester City. According to Gazeta do Pozo, Yan Couto's transfer fee will double if he features in five Champions League or Premier League games in the next five years.

