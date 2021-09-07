New Man City Video Reveals Kevin de Bruyne Fitness Latest

A new video released by Manchester City on their social media channels has revealed the latest on Kevin de Bruyne's recovery from injury ahead of the return of domestic football this weekend.

The Belgian midfielder has been absent for Manchester City and Pep Guardiola since the opening weekend of the new Premier League season on August 15th, when the 30 year-old made a cameo appearance in a 1-0 defeat to Tottenham.

Manchester City's star number 17 has been instrumental to all the success achieved under Pep Guardiola over the past five seasons, and his impact over the course of the coming few months can already be anticipated.

While De Bruyne has been absent from the past two gameweeks, where Manchester City have won 5-0 in successive Premier League games against Norwich City and Arsenal, a new video released by the club on social media has provided fans with an encouraging update on the player's recovery.

READ MORE: Phil Foden set for quadrupled wages and six-year contract after talks

READ MORE: Man City signing reveals conversations with Fernandinho

Alongside England international Phil Foden, Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne has been spotted back on the training pitches at the City Football Academy - suggesting that the Belgium international is well on his way to a return to match action.

Manchester City's new video released on Twitter has shown De Bruyne linking up with Phil Foden - who has also returned to training this week following an ankle injury - further emphasising the possibility of the pair edging closer to a first-team competitive appearance.

There have been suggestions this week that both Foden and De Bruyne could return to the bench for Pep Guardiola's side against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon, however it remains highly unlikely that they start the game at the King Power Stadium.

READ MORE: Rodri makes bold prediction following Man City's failed striker pursuit

READ MORE: Ruben Dias set to double wages following City contract extension

The return of the pair will come as a major boost to Pep Guardiola, who will be looking for as many options in midfield and across the attacking line over the course of the next few weeks as the fixture list intensifies.

Just in September, Manchester City will embark on new campaigns in the Champions League - where PSG, RB Leipzig, and Club Brugge await in the Group Stage - and in the Carabao Cup with a third round tie against Wycombe Wanderers on the agenda.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra