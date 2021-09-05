New Man City Signing Reveals Conversations With Fernandinho and Labels Man United Star As "Idol"

Manchester City’s latest recruit Kayky has discussed the players that he most looks forward to working alongside at his new club, during a new interview ahead of his switch to England.

In April of this year, Manchester City announced that they had struck a deal with Brazilian side Fluminense for the highly-regarded 18-year-old forward Kayky.

Kayky is one of Brazil’s most highly-rated talents and the Sky Blues are understood to have signed the forward for a fee of £8 million plus add-ons, a fee that could represent excellent value depending on the forward’s development.

The Brazilian has been compared to compatriot Neymar owing to his dribbling prowess, and given the hype surrounding the youngster, many Manchester City supporters are eagerly awaiting Kayky’s arrival.

Ahead of his arrival in Manchester the highly-rated talent has discussed elements of the move with Brazilian media.

As per an interview with Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, the club’s newest recruit Kayky has revealed which Manchester City star he has spoken with ahead of his move to the club and has detailed who he is most looking forward to playing alongside.

When questioned on whether he has spoken with any Brazilians at Manchester City, Kayky responded, “Yes, with Fernandinho by phone. He's a really cool guy, he'll help me a lot. I enjoyed talking to him, he received me very well, even though he doesn't see me in person.”

Kayky also noted who he especially looks forward to playing alongside. The teenager explained, “Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne, they are the two I played with the most in video games,” and cheerfully added that “a partnership could arise there (with Jesus), who knows?”

During the interview, Kayky was also asked about how it feels that he will be facing “superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo”, and the youngster replied, “You will only fall there when you realise that you are working on a daily basis with people you never even imagined playing with, watching on television, playing video games with the players themselves."

"And one day you can be there, you can play against Cristiano Ronaldo, who is one of my idols, I have no idea. I think I'll only realise it when I'm there."

According to the latest information, Kayky is expected to link up with Manchester City later this month, following a 10-day quarantine period which is being observed in Portugal ahead of his move to the UK.

Kayky who has stated that it is “a dream” to be able to work under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola is anticipated to initially perform within the club’s academy system. However, owing to his talent, a senior appearance may not be too far down the line.

