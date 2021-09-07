New Photos From Man City Provide Major Fitness Update on Star Midfielder

Manchester City have provided an update on the anticipated return of Phil Foden, with a series of photos released on social media on Tuesday afternoon.

Foden is one of the most highly-rated young players in the Premier League and since his debut for Pep Guardiola’s side in November 2017, the ‘Stockport Iniesta’ has improved immeasurably under the tutelage of the Catalan coach.

Last term, the Blues’ midfielder appeared in a total of 50 matches for Guardiola’s side and his impressive performances throughout the campaign earned the youngster a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

However, whilst on international duty, Foden sustained a foot injury during an England training session and consequently, the Manchester City star is yet to feature for Guardiola’s side this term.

However, according to the latest information, the 21-year-old is on the verge of returning to action.

As highlighted on the club’s official website, Phil Foden is nearing his return to first-team action and accordingly, the club have published behind-the-scenes images of the 21-year-old’s recovery sessions.

The images published by the club depict the boyhood blue engaging in a series of strength and conditioning exercises as well as Foden performing with the ball under the supervision of the club’s coaching staff.

Ahead of the England international’s anticipated return, Stuart Brennan of The Manchester Evening News has reported that Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne “could” feature in Manchester City’s matchday squad when the side faces Leicester City on the forthcoming Saturday.

The same report from Brennan also highlighted that Phil Foden is edging closer to a fresh six-year contract at the Etihad Stadium, with talks expected to advance significantly this week.

There is also a feeling in some quarters that Foden could be eligible for a quadrupled wage packet - putting him closer to the paycheques of the more senior players in Pep Guardiola's first-team squad.

However, whilst Foden and De Bruyne may feature in Manchester City’s matchday squad this weekend, it is unlikely that either of the duo with start the game and are likely to be named to the bench should they be deemed available for the trip to the King Power Stadium.

Phil Foden established himself as a key player for Pep Guardiola’s side as the Sky Blues romped to a third league title in four years and the England international was deservedly awarded the PFA Young Player of the Year for his efforts across the 2020/21 season.

Owing to his excellent performances last term, the City midfielder is again expected to play an influential role throughout the ongoing season whilst the exciting prospect of Foden linking up with new signing Jack Grealish also appears to be on the horizon.

