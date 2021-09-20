New Report Provides Behind-the-Scenes Insight Into Man City Medical Staff's Approach Treatment of Star Midfielder

Fresh information from a Belgian newspaper has provided a behind-the-scenes insight into the fitness and treatment of Manchester City's star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

Arguably the best midfielder in the world, De Bruyne has unfortunately been blighted by injury throughout his time at Manchester City, and without him, the Sky Blues are understandably a markedly inferior team.

Owing to his evident quality, Pep Guardiola would ideally like to have the Belgian midfielder fit and available for every game, however due to the awkward nature of De Bruyne’s most recent injury, it is logical that the club would be unwilling to rush the Belgian star back into action.

Last season’s PFA Player of the Year recipient has appeared for just 36 Premier League minutes this term, owing to his ongoing ankle problem, and fresh information from Belgium has surfaced providing an insight into the issue.

According to Sport Witness, who have translated and relayed a report by Belgian outlet Voetbal24, Manchester City are unwilling to ‘overload' Kevin De Bruyne's ankle, as the club hope to avoid aggravating his most recent injury - indicating that the Belgian's minutes will be carefully managed going forward.

The report also notes that the club’s medical staff are taking a cautious approach towards De Bruyne’s return to action, and consequently, they are doing ‘everything to avoid another ligament injury and possible ankle surgery’ - which would result in the 30 year-old spending a significant amount of time away from first-team action.

With the Belgian recently moving into his thirties, the club will be reluctant to push the midfielder too hard and it is claimed that De Bruyne will be prepared for ‘the more important matches’ and is unlikely to feature in games deemed as less important.

Throughout the ongoing campaign, City have fared mostly well despite Kevin De Bruyne’s noted absenteeism.

However, as Pep Guardiola’s side have already disappointingly dropped five points in the Premier League this season, the Belgian’s injury problems appear to have already affected the side’s efforts to retain the title.

The Catalan boss would likely wish to utilise De Bruyne whenever possible in fear of loosening his grasp on the Premier League title, however it appears that Guardiola may have to be content with deploying the Belgian sparingly in the coming weeks.

