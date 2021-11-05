New Report Reveals Reasoning Behind Raheem Sterling's Fall at Manchester City - Contract Ruled Out as 'Central Factor'

Raheem Sterling is no longer a regular in the Manchester City line-up under manager Pep Guardiola, with ESPN now reporting this week that it is largely due to a change in style of play.

Since Pep Guardiola's arrival at City in 2016, Raheem Sterling has made 307 appearances, scoring 116 goals and registering 89 assists, as the England international established himself as one of the Premier League's best players.

For the majority of Pep Guardiola's time in England, Sterling has been one of the first names on the team sheet.

However, during the opening stages of the 2020/21 season, the situation has changed, with Raheem Sterling often finding himself on the bench.

Reasons for this have included the increased competition, such as Phil Foden's development and the arrival of record-signing Jack Grealish this summer for £100 million.

In spite of this, ESPN now say that sources have told them that an additional reason lies behind Raheem Sterling falling out of favour under Guardiola. Mark Ogden writes that the 'central factor' behind the player's 'diminishing opportunities' is due to the 'evolution' of Manchester City's game tactically.

ESPN and Mark Ogden add in their report, "Initially, Sterling's pace and ability to get behind opposing defence's was a key element of Guardiola's tactical blueprint."

It is continued, "But the arrival of (Jack) Grealish has enabled City to play a more technical, possession-based game, without relying on a central striker in the attacking third - (a style) that's less suited to Sterling's attributes."

Pep Guardiola and his coaching staff are said to consider Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez as more adept than Sterling on the ball, and better suited to executing a quick, short-passing style.

The claim by ESPN certainly has some plausibility, but the main reason could simply be the poor form that Sterling has shown since last season, with the forward no longer regularly influencing games as he once was.

Indeed, Pep Guardiola still had enough faith in Sterling to start the winger in the Champions League final last season, but as has sadly been the case recently, Sterling failed to impose himself and justify his selection.

