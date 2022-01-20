Skip to main content

New Reveals Secrets Behind Development of Manchester City's Raheem Sterling Involving Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta

A new report has provided insight into the extent of the work done by analysts and current Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta in the development of Manchester City's Raheem Sterling.

After several months of struggles in comparison to the blistering form that fans have become accustomed to, Raheem Sterling appears to have returned to his electric best for Manchester City.

The England international’s terrific displays in December were duly recognised, with Manchester City’s number seven winning the Premier League Player of the Month in deserved fashion.

Even in City's recent 1-0 win against Chelsea, there was a strong argument to suggest that Sterling was the best player on the pitch, despite Kevin De Bruyne’s stunning late winner against his former club.

According to a new report by Training Ground Guru, Piet Cremers and Aaron Briggs - two key analysts of Manchester City’s Performance Analysis and Insights department, worked in close quarters alongside former assistant Mikel Arteta with Raheem Sterling.

For example, they did a lot of work with Raheem Sterling - on the timing of his runs into the area, on the positions he should take up in the box and his shot selection”, revealed a close colleague of Cremers.

In July 2021, Piet Cremers was promoted to become the Head of Performance Analysis and Insights at Manchester City, replacing Aaron Briggs who had departed the club to become Ligue 1 side Monaco’s assistant manager.

The work that analysts have done with Raheem Sterling has shown on the pitch, with the Englishman becoming one of the main figures behind the club’s domination of English football over the years.

Raheem Sterling’s numbers and trophies speak for themselves, but it is his performances that have proven why he is the embodiment of the modern-day winger, ever since he signed for Manchester City.

