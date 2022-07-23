'Something Else'- New Signing Erling Haaland Reveals Early Manchester City Impressions

Having only joined up with his teammates earlier this month, new Manchester City signing Erling Haaland has revealed he is already impressed with the quality of training at the club.

The Norwegian striker was announced as a City player last month, following his £51million transfer from German club Borussia Dortmund. The 22-year-old arrives with incredibly high expectations, due to his performances with his former club.

IMAGO / Thomas Frey

Haaland registered 109 goal contributions in just 86 games for the German giants, which is a remarkable return for such a young player. There were many clubs interested in signing the Norway striker after his spell in Dortmund, but he ultimately chose to join City.

One of the key reasons behind Haaland's decision was the opportunity to work with Pep Guardiola, with a phone call between the two reportedly being key in the striker's decision. The Norway striker has now revealed how he is adapting to the Spaniard's training methods, as well as how impressed he has been by his new teammates.

Speaking to Man City's official website, he said: “It’s some good training sessions. The quality is something else.” The striker also commented on how he believes Guardiola's approach to football will be a good fit for him, saying: “Really good.

“I’m looking forward to [being part of] it. It’s going to be nice."

While the 22-year-old's game is very multi-faceted, one of his greatest strengths is his ability to get in behind opposition defences. A large part of this is due to how proficient Haaland is at timing his runs.

This isn't by chance, with Haaland revealing that the timing of his runs is something he has worked on for years: “I’ve been thinking of this my whole life actually, running behind to time it perfectly.”

“Me and my father have been discussing this a lot, and when VAR came, it was just good for me, because then the truth is actually there that I’m almost never offside.”

With City having arguably the best playmaker in world football at their disposal in Kevin De Bruyne, this part of Haaland's game may be advanced even further by the Belgian midfielder.

City fans will be hoping the two can forge a quick connection and help Haaland adapt to life quickly in the Premier League. If the Norway striker can perform as well as he did for Dortmund then the Sky Blues will be sure to have yet another successful season.

