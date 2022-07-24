New Signing Julian Alvarez Has Revealed He Is Very Happy With How Pre-Season Is Going

As well as new big money signing Erling Haaland Manchester City have another striker joining their ranks this summer which has went slightly under the radar and that is Julian Alvarez.

Manchester City fans got the chance to see him action for the first time in their pre-season friendlies against Club America and Bayern Munich.

Alvarez with Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva IMAGO / PA Images

He started down the middle against America alongside Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez whilst also linking up with the main man Kevin De Bruyne on occasions.

Against Bayern Munich he came on at half-time for Erling Haaland and came close to opening his account early on in the second half dragging a shot just wide from a tight angle.

Even though it is a small sample size of just two pre-season games it looks like Alvarez with rotate the central position with Haaland and in-game he will drift to wide positions which should allow him to occupy the left-wing spot on occasions throughout the campaign.

He spoke to ESPN about the bedding in stages of his Manchester City career mentioning how he feels comfortable already.

"I'm happy, it went all very fast, lot of things happened.

"I try to be calm and give my best to the club, at the disposal of my teammates and to continue to grow personally. I feel comfortable of this style of play, team who presses, I’m used to it" said the former River Plate man.

He should next be in action against Liverpool in the Community Shield at the King Power stadium.

