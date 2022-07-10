New Star Man Erling Haaland Takes Dig At Manchester United At Unveiling

Manchester City let their fans attend an event to see their four new signings at The Etihad and their new Norwegian big man at the top of the pitch answered a question which is sure to rile their noisy neighbours for the new season.

He joined from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of £51 million after several amazing seasons in the Bundesliga and City supporters finally got to see him in a blue shirt in the flesh.

Haaland at the presentation IMAGO / Sportimage

Stephen Ortega and Julian Alvarez were also at the presentation however their latest signing Kalvin Phillips could not attend due to an illness.

Haaland was asked a question by a fan via Twitter and it was about what side he is looking forward to facing the most in his debut Premier League season.

He said: "I don't like to say the words, but Manchester United."

Those words will certainly add an extra spice to the derby that Manchester City dominated last season.

He also spoke about how he will face the challenge of his first season with City.

Haaland said: "Like I have been doing my whole career, try to enjoy every single minute, every moment, try not to think too much.

Haaland on international duty IMAGO / NTB

"Overthinking is not a good thing for every human being. I just try to relax when I can and work hard."

Pep Guardiola will need his new man to hit the ground running considering Raheem Sterling will be leaving to join Chelsea.