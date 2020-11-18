Ferran Torres was able to join La Liga side in 2017 for just €8M - phone call from Man City boss persuaded move in 2020

New summer signing Ferran Torres has turned many heads so far this season for Manchester City. After the departure of Leroy Sane there were big attacking shoes to be filled in Pep Guardiola’s side.

Torres has started his career in Manchester brilliantly, with four goals and two assists in just 10 appearances for the Etihad club.

Spanish newspaper Sport, as translated by Sport Witness, have reported that Ferran Torres was able to sign for Barcelona in 2017 for a mere €8 million, but ultimately he decided to bet on renewing with Valencia instead.

Over the summer, when Manchester City had launched an official bid for the young Spanish winger, head coach Pep Guardiola personally made a phone call to Ferran Torres in an attempt to convince him to join him at the Etihad Stadium - we all know how that one turned out - and this was later followed by Spain's national team coach Luis Enrique also congratulating Pep personally on the signing.

The €23 million transfer fee agreed between Valencia and Manchester City now looks to be one of the bargains of the summer window, with Torres’ hot start landing him the label of one of Europe’s hottest young attacking talents.

