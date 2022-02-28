Newcastle Director Reveals Visit to Manchester City Training Facility to 'See What They Can Do'

Newcastle United director Amanda Staveley and the club's co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi have recently spoke about a visit to Manchester City's training facility, in a new interview.

Since Abu Dhabi United Group’s takeover of Manchester City in 2008, the owners have set a template for the rest of the globe's clubs on how to create a footballing empire from the ground up.

So much so that Sky News recently revealed that Southampton’s new ownership had a desire of ‘replicating’ the City Football Group model - the parent company who hold Manchester City as their poster club within a portfolio.

As Manchester City continue to set the benchmark on how to run a football club to near perfection, their strategies are inspiring yet another club that is on the rise - in the Premier League.

As per a new interview by the Athletic's George Caulkin, Newcastle United director Amanda Staveley and co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi have revealed their experience of a recent visit to Manchester City’s state-of-the-art training facilities.

“Just talk to them and see their training facilities, to see what we can do”, Staveley revealed as the objective of the visit.

She continued, “I was thinking, ‘God, I can’t wait for our guys (Newcastle United) to get their trophies, I can’t wait to deliver what the fans really deserve'.”

Ghodoussi simply added, “We want success.”

The Premier League champions’ training facilities are renowned as being one of the best in the world, and to see Newcastle’s approach of taking a leaf out of Manchester City's book is testament to the club's incredible investment on infrastructure.

More importantly, it once again points to the fact that City are considered as the blueprint to follow for every club that undergoes a takeover, considering every box that has been ticked by the Abu Dhabi owners since their arrival.

