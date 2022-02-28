Skip to main content

Newcastle United Co-Owner Heaps Praise on Sheikh Mansour and Manchester City Ownership

Newcastle United co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi has discussed Manchester City's impact on both the city itself and football, during a new interview with the Athletic this week.

Despite the majority of the discourse since Manchester City’s takeover being centred around their hefty investment on the pitch, an extremely crucial element is rarely ever spoken about.

That is the tremendous community work undertaken by the club over the years.

By creating a significant number of job opportunities for locals in East Manchester and tackling social issues within the region, it is this facet of Manchester City’s rise that also deserves immense amounts of credit.

However, other clubs on the rise have certainly been impressed by the European giants’ consistent intentions to initiate change within the city of Manchester.

imago1007948757h

Newcastle's new leadership walks alongside Eddie Howe upon his appointment

Khaldoon : Ferran Cover

Khaldoon Al Mubarak stands alongside Ferran Soriano at the Etihad Stadium

In an interview with the Athletic journalist George Caulkin, Newcastle United co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi explained how Manchester City's incredible influence on their city is set to fuel inspiration going forward.

Read More

PIF (Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia) own 80 per cent of this asset (Newcastle United), they have huge ambitions, not only for the club but in terms of working with the community, investing in the city."

Mehrdad Ghodoussi continued, "The similarities would be with Manchester City. What Sheikh Mansour has done there has been fantastic. We want to take the best of other clubs and apply it to Newcastle."

imago1008021888h

Manchester City's training ground

Mansour

Sheikh Mansour attends his first Manchester City match as owner

Whilst the Premier League champions’ astute strategy in terms of turning Manchester City into a super-club can be considered as a rather obvious source of inspiration, it is telling how respected their impact on Manchester has been.

Ultimately, Manchester City have set the bar in every area possible and it is refreshing to see an underrated aspect of their owners’ brilliant influence driving other clubs for the better.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

imago1007948757h
News

Newcastle United Co-Owner Heaps Praise on Sheikh Mansour and Manchester City Ownership

By Srinivas Sadhanand
1 minute ago
imago1008021888h
News

Newcastle Director Reveals Visit to Manchester City Training Facility to 'See What They Can Do'

By Srinivas Sadhanand
34 minutes ago
Zinchenko Mykolenko Cover
News

"It Was So Emotional" - Pep Guardiola Lauds Manchester City And Everton Fans for Heartfelt Moment Ahead of Premier League Clash

By Harry Winters
1 hour ago
Trafford Cover
News

"If I Was to Go Back to City..."- Man City Youngster Makes Bold Ederson Claim on Future Amid Loan Spell

By Srinivas Sadhanand
12 hours ago
John Stones Cover
News

John Stones Reveals Key Manchester City Trait That Could Help Pip Liverpool in Premier League Run-In

By Srinivas Sadhanand
13 hours ago
imago1000320540h
News

Erling Haaland Decision Date Revealed Amid Continued Pursuits from Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain

By Srinivas Sadhanand
16 hours ago
imago1010168577h
Transfer Rumours

"Highly Likely to be in the Championship, Maybe Even the Premier League" - Portsmouth CEO Gives Comment on Future of Manchester City Loanee

By Edward Burnett
19 hours ago
imago1010176031h
News

Pep Guardiola, Phil Foden, and John Stones Discuss Potential Everton Penalty in Manchester City's Victory

By Srinivas Sadhanand
21 hours ago