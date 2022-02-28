Newcastle United Co-Owner Heaps Praise on Sheikh Mansour and Manchester City Ownership

Newcastle United co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi has discussed Manchester City's impact on both the city itself and football, during a new interview with the Athletic this week.

Despite the majority of the discourse since Manchester City’s takeover being centred around their hefty investment on the pitch, an extremely crucial element is rarely ever spoken about.

That is the tremendous community work undertaken by the club over the years.

By creating a significant number of job opportunities for locals in East Manchester and tackling social issues within the region, it is this facet of Manchester City’s rise that also deserves immense amounts of credit.

However, other clubs on the rise have certainly been impressed by the European giants’ consistent intentions to initiate change within the city of Manchester.

IMAGO / PA Images Newcastle's new leadership walks alongside Eddie Howe upon his appointment IMAGO / Sportimage Khaldoon Al Mubarak stands alongside Ferran Soriano at the Etihad Stadium

In an interview with the Athletic journalist George Caulkin, Newcastle United co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi explained how Manchester City's incredible influence on their city is set to fuel inspiration going forward.

“PIF (Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia) own 80 per cent of this asset (Newcastle United), they have huge ambitions, not only for the club but in terms of working with the community, investing in the city."

Mehrdad Ghodoussi continued, "The similarities would be with Manchester City. What Sheikh Mansour has done there has been fantastic. We want to take the best of other clubs and apply it to Newcastle."

IMAGO / News Images Manchester City's training ground IMAGO / Colorsport Sheikh Mansour attends his first Manchester City match as owner

Whilst the Premier League champions’ astute strategy in terms of turning Manchester City into a super-club can be considered as a rather obvious source of inspiration, it is telling how respected their impact on Manchester has been.

Ultimately, Manchester City have set the bar in every area possible and it is refreshing to see an underrated aspect of their owners’ brilliant influence driving other clubs for the better.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra