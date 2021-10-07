Newcastle United Look to Man City Hierarchy in Attempt to Recruit for New Sporting Director Role

Newcastle United are looking towards the Etihad Stadium set-up, as the North-East giants seek to recruit for a new position amid their high-profile Saudi Arabian takeover.

Football headlines over the past 24 to 48 hours have been dominated by a dramatic twist in the takeover tale over at St James' Park, with it now looking very likely that the club currently managed by Steve Bruce will endure a foreign takeover.

For many, it's bringing back memories of a summer evening in 2008, when word was spreading of a UAE-backed takeover of Manchester City - a financial investment that has not only changed the Etihad club, but also the Premier League in terms of it's competitiveness.

On Thursday, the aforementioned Premier League duo were drawn together, this time surrounding the possibility of one key official making the switch from the Etihad Stadium to Newcastle for a newly-created role that the Magpies are looking to secure.

As part of the ever-changing landscape in developments concerning the takeover of Newcastle United, the Telegraph have provided an exclusive report into St James' Park's plans to employ a new sporting director.

This is according to the information of Sam Wallace, who reports that Newcastle’s prospective new owners are considering a move to appoint a sporting director, with Manchester City's academy director Jason Wilcox labelled as being 'among those considered a suitable candidate'.

The move to appoint a sporting director at Newcastle would align the club with the format of several of Europe's premier sides, who have found much success through the subdivision of boardroom level football-related roles.

Over at Manchester City, the reigning Premier League champions currently employ Txiki Begiristain in a Director of Football role - which is regarded by many to have a heavy weighting on the direction the club takes in the transfer window.

For Jason Wilcox, similar responsibilities under a new Saudi Arabian-backed football club may carry with it some excitement given the finances that may be at the club's disposal in the very near future.

