Newcastle United Not Prepared to go to 'Extremes' of Man City Owners - 'Early Indications' Suggests They Are Not New Etihad Club

A new report from MailSport this week has explained why Newcastle United are not set to be able to replicate the Manchester City way of success, despite their new influx of cash.

Manchester City’s rise to becoming a European juggernaut has seen the club be on the receiving end of plenty of criticism from fans of rival clubs, whilst also gaining admiration from many others.

While some of their detractors have implied that the club’s incredible success has been undeserved, the fact that Manchester City are one of the most well-runs clubs in Europe is a factor that is constantly swept under the carpet.

As per a new report by the Mail this week, it has been claimed that ‘early indications’ have suggested that Newcastle United - who themselves have recently undergone a significant change in ownership - are not the ‘next Manchester City’.

This has been stated as it is understood that the Magpies' owners are not prepared to go to the ‘extremes’ of Manchester City's owners, by instantly 'blowing their competition out of the market’.

While the Premier League champions had an aggressive approach since the initiation of their takeover by the Abu Dhabi United Group, it is key to understand that they were one of the savviest clubs in the market from the get-go.

It is easy to reduce City’s strategy to simply going gung-ho, when in fact meticulous scouting methods and investing in potential superstars is what has led the club to a point of unrivalled domestic dominance.

For Newcastle United to replicate Manchester City's tremendous success in all departments, their much-publicised financial backing is only step one in climbing to the top of the footballing ladder.

Manchester City have set themselves apart by functioning in such a calculated manner from day one that as things stand, the Premier League champions remain the benchmark on how to run a football club to a tee.

