Newcastle United vs Manchester City: Referee, Officials And VAR

Manchester City take on Newcastle United on Sunday 21st August, and the officiating team for the game has been announced.

Newcastle United will be hoping to put a dent in the hopes of Manchester City's title race by taking points off them on Sunday, but stand a tall task as they have a poor record against the Blue's in recent times.

The officiating team have been announced, and we here at City Transfer Room will take you through everything you need to know.

IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The referee for the game is Jarred Gillett. He became the first Australian to referee a game in the Premier League last September when he took charge of Watford vs Newcastle. Jarred Gillet was on VAR when Manchester City played Arsenal and beat them 2-1 earlier this year.

His assistants will be Lee Betts and Ian Hussin, with the fourth official for the day being Tony Harrington.

The well known Peter Bankes is on VAR, and both sets of fans will be hoping he is in form in the VAR room in Stockley Park. Mark Perry will be the assistant VAR on the day.

This will be the first game Jarred Gillet has refereed involving Manchester City, but has been involved with Newcastle twice before.

Manchester City will be praying to make it three from three on Sunday, and also mindful of Liverpool's crunch tie with Manchester United the day after.

