Newcastle Vs Manchester City Officials Confirmed

Manchester City have started their Premier League season in style as they beat West Ham 2-0 away from home before they ran riot at The Etihad beating Bournemouth 4-0 and now the officials have been confirmed for their next league game.

The Premier League Champions travel up North as they take on Eddie Howe's Newcastle who have won one and drawn one in their first two league games.

Gillett is a younger referee at just 35-years-old IMAGO / Action Plus

Jarred Gillett will be the man in the middle for the clash.

He has been in charge of one game this season which was on the opening weekend at the King Power Stadium as Leicester City drew 2-2 to Brentford.

There was no booking in that game which suggests Gillett is lenient in his officiating.

Gillett went viral after he had a microphone on him during a fixture in the Australian league but his reputation took a hit when he moved to England even though he did climb up the divisions rather quickly.

He has only even been the referee once before in a Manchester City game which was the 4-1 win for Pep Guardiola in the FA Cup against Fulham last season and he only brandished one card during that game which was a yellow for Kyle Walker.

The VAR officials will be Peter Bankes and Marc Perry whilst the assistant referees will be Lee Bets and Ian Hussin with Tony Harrington as the fourth official.

Read More Manchester City Coverage