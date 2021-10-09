Nigel De Jong Names One Person Who 'Doesn't Get Enough Credit' For Man City's History

Former Manchester City midfielder Nigel De Jong feels Roberto Mancini did not get enough credit for what he built whilst managing the club in the early stages of their new era under Abu Dhabi ownership.

De Jong moved to Manchester City in 2009, for a fee in the region of £18 million. During his time with the club, the Dutch midfielder won two major trophies - one Premier League and one FA Cup.

Famed for his hard tackling and tough nature on the field, Nigel De Jong was a firm favourite both in and around the Manchester City dressing room and amongst the Etihad fans.

Speaking to Manchester City's official website this week, the midfielder-turned-pundit has been discussing Roberto Mancini's era at the club and how he changed the dressing room into a winning culture.

"He was a proper Italian you know! Fashion-wise, up to date with stuff he was doing, his diet," De Jong began.

"He changed also the menu for the team, he brought in his own chef, so there was no breakfast with baked beans and eggs, for example, no fry ups with HP sauce anymore!"

De Jong became a key component in City's title-winning side, and while forming rock-solid partnerships with the likes of Yaya Toure and Gareth Barry, he quickly moulded himself into a go-to man for the Italian manager.

The Dutchman believes, upon Roberto Mancini's appointment as Manchester City boss in 2009, the defensive quality also improved dramatically.

“He was an interesting figure. When he came in, he laid a foundation defensively," De Jong explained.

"Before then, we were always conceding, had quality upfront but never felt like a team. So, when he came in, he brought in that defensive mentality and structure to the team."

The midfielder concluded, “He changed the culture of City and I don’t think he gets enough credit for laying down the foundation for the success the Club has right now.”

