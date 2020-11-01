SI.com
“Nine goals in six games is not enough!” - Pep Guardiola provides damning assessment of Man City's attack

Shruti Sadbhav

While Manchester City were dominant and looked hungry for goals in the first-half of their match against Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United, they struggled to finish their chances in the second-half.

However, a solid performance from the defensive line coupled with Kyle Walker’s brilliant goal against his boyhood club allowed Pep Guardiola’s men to pick up a narrow but crucial victory. Following the match, the City manager addressed the hectic schedule this season and also admitted that his team needs to be more clinical in the attacking department.

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola believes that the Blades were ‘stronger’ than Manchester City in a few areas. The Catalan boss then went on to say that his side ‘struggled’ when it came to taking advantage of scoring opportunities. He believes that scoring nine goals in six games is simply not enough. Thus, Manchester City's players need to be more clinical when they arrive in the final third. Here’s what Pep Guardiola was quoted as saying;

"It's our third game in seven days. It was a really good game against a good team in Sheffield United with rhythm and control; they are so strong in some areas - stronger than us."

"We played really well in the first half and created a lot of chances; we struggled with scoring goals. When you arrive in the second half at 1-0 anything can happen, especially with them being so good at second balls and having the patience for an extra pass."

Pep Guardiola continued, "They are really good with crosses, they had one clear chance in 90 minutes, so that is good for us in terms of how we defend, but unfortunately when we arrived in the final third, we are not as clinical as we were before. Nine goals in six games is not enough. I understand completely why, many reasons."

Pep Guardiola’s side scored 102 goals last season which allowed the team to finish second, despite struggling in the absence of key defenders. Now that they finally have a dependable centre-back pairing in Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte, it is expected that City will now look to eliminate the problems in their attack over the course of the coming fixtures.

