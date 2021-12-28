Skip to main content
    December 28, 2021
    NINE Man City Stars Named Among 30 Best Premier League Players From 2021

    Manchester City have nine representatives included in the Telegraph's ranking of the 30 best players in the Premier League across the calendar year of 2021.
    Pep Guardiola's side have had a sensational 2021.

    Winning the Premier League title in style, lifting the Carabao Cup for the fourth time in a row, and reaching their first-ever Champions League final, Manchester City have been phenomenal this calendar year.

    Going into 2022, things couldn’t be any better for the Blues - sitting six points clear at the top of the Premier League table, while also qualifying for the Champions League last sixteen with a game to spare.

    The Telegraph have recognised this by adding nine Manchester City players into their annual ranking of the 30 best Premier League players from 2021:

    • 28th: Ederson
    • 27th: Jack Grealish
    • 17th: Raheem Sterling
    • 15th: Ilkay Gundogan
    • 13th: Joao Cancelo
    • 11th: Ruben Dias
    • 9th: Phil Foden
    • 6th: Kevin De Bruyne
    • 2nd: Bernardo Silva

    The full ranking from the Telegraph can be found here.

    Manchester City's strong representation in the ranking speaks volumes about the club and the players. The rankings in themselves can certainly stir up a debate, and perhaps rightfully so.

    Particularly in the case of Ilkay Gundogan, Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo - who have been ranked quite low in accordance with their performances - as it’s fair to say that the trio have arguably been the best players in their respective positions in Europe, throughout the calendar year.

    In addition, the surprise exclusions of Kyle Walker, Riyad Mahrez and Rodri remain head-scratchers for many, with each and every one of them having a remarkable 2021.

    While these rankings may not be every Manchester City fan’s cup of tea, the fact of the matter is that it’s impossible for this group of players to not dominate such lists after their incredible levels of consistency yet again.

