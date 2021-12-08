"No Excuse!", "He'll Regret That" - Several Man City Fans React to Decision on Kyle Walker Following Red Card in Champions League Defeat to RB Leipzig

A series of Manchester City fans have taken to social media after it was reported that Kyle Walker could miss more than one game after being sent off in his side's 2-1 loss against RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

The Premier League champions suffered a disappointing defeat in a deadrubber group-stage clash in Germany, as goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Andre Silva helped Achim Beierlorzer to his first win in charge of the Bundesliga side.

Manchester City, who put in one of their most lacklustre displays this campaign, were down to ten men with less than 10 minutes left on the clock after Kyle Walker's shocking challenge on Andre Silva.

Pep Guardiola stated that he felt Walker deserved to be sent off for the challenge in his post-match press conference, with the England international set to miss the first-leg of his side's Round of 16 tie in February.

The 31-year-old, who has made 18 appearances across all competitions for the Sky Blues this season, was heavily criticised after the challenge in a game where his inclusion was nowhere near essential - with qualification to the knock-out stages already ensured following City's 2-1 win over PSG last time out.

As reported by Jack Gaughan of The Daily Mail, Walker's suspension could be increased beyond the first-leg of the Round of 16 stage of the competition by UEFA's disciplinary panel due to the nature of the challenge.

This could deal Manchester City a major blow in their hunt for their first-ever Champions League title, and though Joao Cancelo has featured heavily since the start of the campaign, the Portuguese has been a key player on the left flank for Guardiola's men.

The absence of an obvious, like-for-like replacement for Walker - should he be suspended for more than just the one game - could provide opposition sides with a clear route to cause problems to Guardiola's side, who have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five games in all competitions.

The rising doubt over Walker's availability in Europe past the first-leg of the Round of 16 has seen plenty of Manchester City fans express their opinions on social media, with a large section of the club's supporters claiming that the Sheffield-born star simply did not need to make the challenge on Andre Silva.

