"No Excuses With Me" - Pep Guardiola Sends Stark Warning to the Manchester City Squad Ahead of Premier League Title Run-In

Pep Guardiola says he has always drilled into his players the importance of never finding excuses and complaining about having no rhythm.

Ever since Pep Guardiola was appointed as Manchester City manager, one of the biggest takeaways from his tenure has been the Catalan's refusal to play the blame game for his side’s failings.

While the Sky Blues have made a habit of lifting silverware under his reign, it is also key to note that Guardiola has rarely ever pointed to an injury crisis or a refereeing error behind City’s poor results in the press.

Instead, the former Barcelona manager gives credit to his side where it’s due while being respectful towards the opposition for coming out on top on the day.

With quotes relayed by Simon Bajkowski of the Manchester Evening News, Pep Guardiola has emphasized the fact Manchester City should never hide behind excuses.

“I try to focus on Manchester City and ourselves since the day I arrived here. No excuses here, no excuses with me. If you start to complain, you are not able to play in this team,” he expressed.

This mentality of staring adversity in the face and overcoming it instead of constantly complaining has been reflected in how the tactician has dealt with the absence of a traditional number nine.

In the 2020/21 season, Guardiola adapted to the absence of an injury-ridden Sergio Agüero by operating with a false nine and ended up winning the Premier League, Carabao Cup, and guiding the club to their first-ever Champions League final.

Pep Guardiola has always insisted on finding solutions instead of dwelling on the problems at hand, and it is reasonable for such a born winner to expect a similar outlook from his Manchester City side.

