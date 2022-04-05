"No Foden, No Party", "Overthinking AGAIN!" - Many Man City Fans React to Pep Guardiola's Team Selection Against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League

Plenty of Manchester City supporters have taken to social media to react to Pep Guardiola's chosen line-up against Atletico Madrid in the first-leg of his side's Champions League quarter-final tie at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday evening.

After returning to winning ways against Burnley at the weekend in their first outing since the international break, Manchester City turn their attention to Europe ahead of what is highly likely to be a season-defining few weeks of action for Pep Guardiola's men.

The Blues, who secured a 5-0 aggregate victory over Sporting Lisbon in the Round of 16 stage, are set to welcome the Spanish champions to the east side of Manchester after Atletico Madrid knocked Manchester United out to set up a meeting with the Premier League champions.

IMAGO / PA Images Pep Guardiola stated in his pre-match press conference that his side will have their work cut out against Atletico and heaped praise on Diego Simeone and his side for league title win last term. IMAGO / NurPhoto While Raheem Sterling starred at the weekend on the right side of attack, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish struggled to make a major impact against the Clarets, who conceded twice in the first-half as Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan gave City a comfortable 2-0 lead heading into the interval. IMAGO / PA IMAGES However, ahead of a heavyweight Premier League meeting with Liverpool at the weekend, Pep Guardiola has made a total of three changes to the side that started at Turf Moor on Saturday.

John Stones has returned to the Manchester City starting line-up, along with Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez - both of whom sat out of the weekend's clash.

Making way for the aforementioned trio of Manchester City stars are attacking duo Jack Grealish and Phil Foden, along with Kyle Walker - who is ruled out of this game regardless due to his three-match suspension.

A host of Manchester City fans have taken to social media to react to Pep Guardiola's chosen XI to face Atletico Madrid in the first-leg on Tuesday night.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube