"No Human Being Can Do It" - Pep Guardiola Defends Man City Star Kevin De Bruyne Amid Tough Spell of Form

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has leapt to Kevin De Bruyne's defence after what has been a difficult few games for the Belgium international since his return from injury.

De Bruyne missed the first few weeks of the campaign while recovering from an injury he picked up on international duty in the summer.

The 30-year-old, who claimed his second straight PFA Player's Player of the Year award last term, was also taken off in the second-half of his side's Champions League final defeat to Chelsea in May, following a collision with Antonio Rudiger.

Despite having registered three goals and an assist in 12 outings across all competitions this season, the midfielder has been far from his best in recent weeks for City, failing to influence proceedings in his side's recent losses to West Ham and Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup and Premier League respectively.

However, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has rubbished claims that the Belgian has not been in good form of late in his press conference ahead of a Champions League group-stage clash against Club Brugge on Wednesday.

"We forget they are human beings," said the 50-year-old. "You cannot imagine how good a player he (De Bruyne) is. When you have a long career like him, you have highs and lows.

"He (De Bruyne) is training and he knows that he has our complete support, whether he is playing or not, at a good or bad level. All the players know it. I was a player, I knew all the time that you cannot perform incredibly well all the time.

"There are highs and lows. He (De Bruyne) knows better than anyone he can do better, we are with him, I know what he's doing every day to get his best. In the last 8, 9 years, they (players) have three weeks of holiday every year.

"Sometimes the fatigue and many things takes place. We (managers and journalists) are sitting here and see all the players making their best performance every three days.

"For players with physical strength, it's easier - like people who play in final third, the incredibly talented players, who are creating things every three days for 90 minutes. No human being can do it (be at the top level all the time)."

