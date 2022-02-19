Skip to main content

"No Mahrez No Win!", "Great Team That" - Many Manchester City Fans React to Pep Guardiola's Starting XI Against Tottenham

Plenty of Manchester City supporters have taken to social media to react to Pep Guardiola's chosen lineup to face Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Premier League champions will be looking to keep up the pace in the title race as they search for their fifth win on the spin following victories against Fulham, Brentford, Norwich City and Sporting Lisbon since the winter break.

Jack Grealish, Cole Palmer and Gabriel Jesus have all been left out of the matchday squad against Antonio Conte's side, with the trio unfit to be involved after having missed Manchester City's recent wins in Norwich and Lisbon.

Pep Guardiola has made two changes to the lineup that took Sporting to school at their own turf in midweek, with Ilkay Gundogan and Kyle Walker coming in for Riyad Mahrez and John Stones.

Walker, who is set to miss his side's Champions League Round of 16 second-leg and their opening quarter-final clash should they make it past Sporting, returns to the lineup after missing the trip to Portugal.

However, Mahrez's absence has seen plenty of Manchester City fans react to social media, and though it is likely that the in-form winger has been handed a rest against Spurs, many amongst the club's fanbase have questioned Guardiola's decision to leave the 30-year-old on the bench.

